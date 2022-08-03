How to create an outdoor entertainment space to enjoy year round

Having an outdoor space that you can use all year round has many benefits.



For one, it gives you a chance to get fresh air and vitamin D even when the weather is cold or rainy. It also allows you to have more space for entertaining guests or simply relaxing. Additionally, an all-season outdoor space can add value to your home.



If you have a deck or patio, for example, you can install awnings or build a roof over it to extend its use.



With a little creativity, you can enjoy your outdoor space even in the middle of winter. As a result, an all-season outdoor space is a great way to make the most of your home.



Here are some ways that you simply create an outdoor space you will be proud to enjoy all year round.

Choose the right outdoor furniture

Outdoor furniture is a great way to add extra seating and storage to your outdoor entertainment space.



But with so many different types and styles of outdoor furniture available, it can be tough to know which pieces are right for you. Here are a few tips to help you choose the right outdoor furniture for your space.



Firstly, think about how you'll be using your outdoor furniture.



If you plan on entertaining guests often, you'll want pieces that are comfortable and stylish, like chaise lounges or dining sets and cabinets for storage. If you're looking for more of a relaxed atmosphere, consider Adirondack chairs or benches.



Second, consider the climate where you live. If you live in an area with year-round warm weather, you'll want to choose furniture that can withstand the elements, like wicker or teak. If you live in an area with colder weather, you'll want to choose furniture that can be easily stored indoors, like aluminium or plastic.



Finally, don't forget to measure your space before buying any furniture.



You'll want to make sure that you have enough room to comfortably accommodate all of your guests.

The simple elegance of a garden arch

A garden arch is a perfect way to add both form and function to your outdoor entertainment space.



Not only will it provide a stunning visual focal point, but it will also create an inviting entrance to your garden or patio. When choosing a garden arch, be sure to consider the overall style of your space.



For a more traditional look, opt for an arch made of wood or stone. For a more modern aesthetic, try a metal or glass garden arch.



You can also use your garden arch to showcase your favourite plants or flowers. To create a full and lush look, try planting climbing vines or ivy around the base of the arch.



With a little creativity, you can turn your garden arch into a true work of art.

Shelter from the sun or rain

If you love spending time outdoors, it's important to have a space that you can enjoy no matter what the weather is like. That's where an outdoor umbrella or gazebo comes in handy.



It can provide shelter from the sun or rain, making it possible to spend more time outdoors without being uncomfortable.



If you live in a particularly sunny area, you may want to consider adding some shade sails or installing a pergola.



This will help to keep your outdoor space cooler on hot days. For added comfort on cooler days, you can also add a few outdoor heaters to your space. That way, you can enjoy your outdoor area even when the temperature drops.

Don't forget about lighting

One important aspect of outdoor design that is often overlooked is lighting. While the sun may provide ample light during the day, once it goes down, your outdoor space can quickly become dark and uninviting.



String lights and lanterns are an easy and attractive way to add light to your patio or deck, and they can help create a warm and inviting atmosphere for evening gatherings.



Solar-powered lights are a great option if you want to avoid running electrical cords, and they can also provide a subtle source of light that is perfect for ambient lighting.



Whether you opt for hanging lights or ground-level lights, adding lighting to your outdoor space is a simple way to make it more inviting and functional after dark.

Add some finishing touches

When it comes to outdoor living, the options are endless.



To start, consider softening hard surfaces with rugs or throws. This will not only add comfort, but also visual interest.



Adding greenery is also a great way to liven up your space. Potted plants and flowers are always a good option, but for something really unique, try hanging plants from pergolas or trellises.



And for those who want to take their outdoor living to the next level, consider adding garden accents like statues or fountains, or even a fire pit or outdoor kitchen.



With so many possibilities, the only limit is your imagination.



With a few simple touches, your outdoor space needn't be a treat to experience simply in summer, but rather year round.

