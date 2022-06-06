Sutherland Shire Council has agreed to a draft voluntary planning agreement that will see a park created on the former Toyota site at Caringbah, providing multi-use courts for older children and fitness equipment for adults.
Property owner Aliro offered in 2021 to include a 3000 square metre park in plans to win council support for a Planning Proposal to rezone the site.
Advertisement
At its last meeting, the council agreed to advise Aliro it would accept the offer to dedicate 3000 square metres of land as public open space and for the company to provide up to $1.2 million in funding for the "embellishment of the park".
The $1.2 million cost will be indexed to an agreed construction cost index.
The council will be responsible for, and pay the costs, of design works and approvals, while the developer will pay for site preparation works in addition to the $1.2 million cap.
Final terms and conditions of the Planning Agreement will need to be to the satisfaction of council's chief executive.
The draft Planning Agreement will be exhibited for public comment before it is finalised.
Council staff worked with Aliro on a voluntary planning agreement.
A staff report said a children's playground next to the Woolooware Bay bike path was initially considered, but an all-abilities playground was already to be built at the nearby Sharks development.
The report said the council's Open Space and Play Strategies highlighted the need to provide more services for older children and adults to play and be active.
"A service that is missing from council's portfolio is free outdoor multi use courts that allow for more 'urban' sports," the report said.
"Activities such as informal basketball are incredibly popular among young adults, yet difficult to accommodate in most parks because of noise disturbance to neighbours - particularly with night-time use.
"Aliro's preferred location for the open space is adjacent to Captain Cook Drive in the space between the main entrance to their site and Solander Fields."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.