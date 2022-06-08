If you see a lot more red around the community this month, know it's for a good cause.
St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) is inviting the community to go 'Red for Research' to raise funds and awareness to support medical research in St George and Sutherland hospitals.
On June 10, schools, workplaces and organisations are gearing up to wear red for the cause, and people are encouraged to share their photo on social media.
Funds raised from the campaign will help support projects in key health areas including maternal health, cancer, cardiovascular disease, microbiome and inflammatory bowel disease.
The campaign is supported by Club Central and Ramsgate RSL staff, who will be collecting funds throughout June and running fundraising events.
"During COVID-19 we saw the incredible benefit that medical research has on our lives and this campaign is a way to support that research, right here in our local hospitals," SSMF Chief Executive Jill Deering said.
"It's a fun and an easy way to be a part of the amazing work our local medical researchers are doing.
"As well as wearing red on June 10, you can take part in other ways - host a morning tea, create your own challenge event."
