Traffic is flowing more quickly and smoothly through the intersection of Princes Highway and Box Road, Sylvania following completion of a $4 million upgrade.
Dedicated right turn, through and left turn lanes have been introduced on the eastern approach, a dedicated right turn bay on the western side and an extension of the existing No Stopping zone.
Advertisement
There is also a new signalised pedestrian crossing, while others have been relocated, and a CCTV system.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said more than 4000 vehicles per hour travelled through the "pinch point" during busy periods.
"The upgrade will reduce congestion and improve travel times for motorists and bus customers, especially during peak periods," she said.
"A particular focus has been on improving the service reliability of bus route 970 between Hurstville and Miranda, which is the fifth-busiest bus route in southern Sydney."
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the upgrade was part of the Gateway to the South pinch points program, costing $300 million.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.