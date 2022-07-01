St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$4M upgrade of Sylvania intersection provides faster traffic flow

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 1 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 9:20pm
Dedicated right turn, through and left turn lanes have been introduced on the eastern approach from Box Road to Princes Highway. Picture: John Veage

Traffic is flowing more quickly and smoothly through the intersection of Princes Highway and Box Road, Sylvania following completion of a $4 million upgrade.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

