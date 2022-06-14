Hamptons-inspired home in Burraneer

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
A Hamptons-inspired masterpiece, this sprawling four-bedroom house is a unique statement of coastal living, perfectly located to Cronulla Beach with stunning views over Gunnamatta Bay.
The home has been flawlessly crafted over two levels with a classic Hamptons style kitchen featuring Miele and Smeg appliances, natural stone benchtops and bespoke joinery adjoining a generous open plan living and dining area.
Oversized french doors lead out to a private balcony capturing a stunning water outlook across the bay and overlooking an expansive backyard.
Featuring a sparkling swimming pool with spa, surrounded by landscaped gardens and child friendly lawns, it is an entertainer's paradise.
A spacious master bedroom includes a walk-through robe and ensuite while all other bedrooms have a built-in wardrobe, one with access to an outdoor covered entertaining area.
There are generous up and downstairs living areas, including a large rumpus room.
A double garage and off-street space plus ample storage throughout. Creature comforts include ducted air-conditioning, video intercom entry, two gas fireplaces, custom joinery and a study nook.
An easy stroll to cafés, the Yacht Club, shopping and transport in this coastal paradise that is not to be missed when it goes to auction tonight.
