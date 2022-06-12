North Cronulla beach has been washed away while huge amounts of sand have also been ripped from adjoining beaches.
Leader chief photographer John Veage, who surveyed the damage this morning, reported, "The whole of Bate Bay has been smashed by big waves and high tides. North Cronulla beach doesn't exist".
Waves of up to five metres have been pounding the coastline.
High tide on Sunday night saw the Esplanade at Cronulla beach awash and water swirling through the bottom section of Zimzala cafe.
The battering comes only two months after huge waves ripped thousands of cubic metres of sand ripped from the Bate Bay foreshore.
Beaches have been slow to recover from the April erosion.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for continuing hazardous surf conditions on Monday.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
