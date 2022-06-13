Updated
North Cronulla beach was washed away and huge amounts of sand ripped from adjoining beaches when big seas, with waves of up to five metres, pounded the coast on the weekend.
The battering came only two months after huge waves ripped thousands of cubic metres of sand from the Bate Bay foreshore.
After the erosion in April, Sutherland Shire Council brought in loads of sand from around the boat ramp at Kurnell and dumped it at North Cronulla beach, particularly to make the access paths safe.
The replenished sand was washed away on the weekend, leaving the council with another big headache.
A long-time Cronulla surfer said the damage at North Cronulla was on par with what occurred in 1974 when the beach was wiped out and a children's playground in the park toppled into the water.
"It's fortunate the council rebuilt the rocks at the southern end of The Wall or it would have been in trouble."
Howling winds ripped a building site hoarding apart and scattered pieces along the beachfront.
On Monday, a large boat broke its moorings at Bundeena and was washed to Boat Harbour.
High tide on Sunday night saw the Esplanade awash and water swirling through the bottom section of Zimzala cafe. Thousands of spectators viewed the big seas.
