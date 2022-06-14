St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Uncontained excitement returns to the heart of Kogarah

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Billed as the biggest outdoor arts festival in southern Sydney, Un(contained) returns to Kogarah this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.