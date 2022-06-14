Uncontained excitement returns to the heart of Kogarah

Billed as the biggest outdoor arts festival in southern Sydney, Un(contained) returns to Kogarah this month.
Presented by Georges River Council, the festival will see Belgrave Street and Kogarah Town Square become the venue for a combination of art, performance, music and food.
The aim of the festival is to break art free of a traditional gallery space and seesit take over the streets.
It will include large-scale installations, aerial performances, live and interactive art experiences, live music and food stalls.
Un[contained] 2022 will take over Kogarah for three days from June 24 to 26.
Georges River Council mayor, Nick Katris said this unique and immersive festival is one for everyone.
"I am so excited that Un[contained] is back this year following the huge success of last year's inaugural event," Councillor Katris said.
"Un[contained] unleashes art, artists and art experiences from the containment of a traditional gallery and sees it take over the streets, making it more exciting and accessible to our community."
WHEN: Friday 24, Saturday 25, Sunday 26 June
4.30pm - 10.30pm
WHERE: Belgrave Street, Kogarah
(between Kensington Street and Post Office Lane and including Kogarah Town Square).
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
