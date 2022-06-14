A 2.58 metre Tiger Shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline off Blackwoods beach at Cronulla today (Tuesday).
It is believed to be the first reported incident since 15 SMART drumlines were dropped about 500 metres offshore between Greenhills and Oak Park in March this year.
An alert on the DPI (Department of Primary Industries) SharkSmart app and Twitter said the Tiger Shark was tagged and released at 11.55am on June 14.
SMART drumlines are designed to intercept sharks and allow them to be released alive further out to sea.
The DPI says the SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-In-Real Time) technology has proved to be the most effective tool for catching target sharks, minimising the catch of non-target animals, and maximising the survival of all animals caught on the gear.
"The state-of the art technology differs greatly from the operation of traditional drumlines as they are designed and operated under our trials to maximise the survival of sharks and other marine animals," the DPI says.
"They allow sharks to be tagged, relocated, and released alive."
The system comprises an anchor and rope, two buoys, and a satellite-linked communications unit which is attached to a trace and baited hook.
The drumlines are dropped about 500 metres offshore in 8-15 metres of water. They are deployed and retrieved every day. When a shark is captured, the pressure on the line triggers an alert.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
