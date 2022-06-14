St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Tiger Shark tagged and released from SMART drumline off Backwoods beach at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:15am
File image of a Tiger Shark. Picture: ACM

A 2.58 metre Tiger Shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline off Blackwoods beach at Cronulla today (Tuesday).

