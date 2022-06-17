Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Record investment in NSW Health

It will invest $4.5 billion to recruit over 10,000 full-time equivalent staff to hospitals and health services across NSW over four years, in Australia's largest-ever health workforce boost. Around 7,700 more workers will be recruited in the first year, which will help ease pressure on COVID-fatigued health staff and fast track more elective surgery for patients. The additional staff will include nurses and midwives, doctors, paramedics, pathologists and scientific staff, pharmacists and allied health professionals.