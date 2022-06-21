Great family entertainer in Caringbah South

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
A supersized, family home offering room for everyone via the incredibly functional floorplan that showcases four separate living spaces.
Only moments from the Port Hacking Waterways, the sun-drenched, west-facing backyard is built for fun with expansive grassed lawns, a heated mineral pool, in-built spa and huge alfresco entertainer's deck that flows seamlessly from the indoors.
The extremely versatile floorplan has room to create an additional bedroom, dedicated home office or a media room.
All five oversized bedrooms are located upstairs with a master suite like no other, featuring its own living space, huge open plan ensuite with bath and double vanity, walk-through robe and private balcony.
The stone kitchen commands has views to the dining, lounge and living rooms plus out to the alfresco and has a freestanding Smeg oven, gas cooking, island bench and walk-in pantry.
Positioned in a quiet street, the home features an auto double garage flooded with natural light, off street parking for 2+ cars and space for a boat or caravan plus is equipped with solar panels and a Tesla power wall.
The location is ideal for young families with access to local schools, parks, transport and neighbourhood shops all at the end of the street.
