NSW public health alert for high dose ecstasy drug circulating

By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:40am, first published 1:30am
Ecstasy warning as pill does the rounds

NSW Health is warning of high-dose MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy tablets, circulating in the community after tablets seized by NSW Police contained more than two times the average dose of MDMA per tablet.

