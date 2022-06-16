Ecstasy warning as pill does the rounds

NSW Health is warning of high-dose MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy tablets, circulating in the community after tablets seized by NSW Police contained more than two times the average dose of MDMA per tablet.
The tablets are pink in colour, irregular shaped and are marked with an Audi logo.
Medical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, Darren Roberts, says consuming high doses of MDMA has been linked to cases of serious illness and death in NSW.
"It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, irregular heart rhythm and death," Dr Roberts said.
"While one MDMA tablet alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with other stimulants, such as cocaine."
MDMA (ecstasy) is often poorly manufactured and the amount of MDMA in a tablet or capsule can vary significantly, even within the same batch. The dose of MDMA tablets recently circulating in NSW varied by up to six-fold.
For information about the potential adverse effects of MDMA, contact the NSW Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.
For support and information on drug, alcohol and other substance, contact The Alcohol and Drug Information Service: 1800 250 015. This is a 24/7 service offering confidential and anonymous telephone counselling and information.
