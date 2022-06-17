St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Community embraces creativity in King Georges Road mural

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:05am
The King Georges Road mural is inspired by locally found flora and fauna.

The intersection of King Georges Road and Grosvenor Street, South Hurstville is undergoing a vibrant facelift with a new public art mural.

