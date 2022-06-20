Arncliffe's Raphael Hudson will sing in unison with seven other finalists in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship Finals on June 26.
Held at the The Concourse Hall, Chatswood, he is among the emerging classical singers who will perform.
In the past month, 38 talented young classical singers from across Australia and New Zealand have competed in the heats for a place in the final.
Mr Hudson will compete for a total prize value of $61,000 to undertake further studies in Australia or overseas. This scholarship discovers fine voices and provides an invaluable experience for young vocalists to perform live in a venue and with a well-known orchestra.
The finalists will be accompanied by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of the well-known conductor and Sydney Eisteddfod Ambassador, Nicolas Milton.
