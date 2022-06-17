St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Libraries' Great Book Sale is back

June 17 2022 - 10:00pm
Money raised from the sale will go towards funding new collections and creative programming for the community to enjoy at Georges River Libraries.

Georges River Libraries' Great Book Sale is back this year, with the popular event taking place at Hurstville Library over three days from Thursday, 23 June to Saturday, 25 June 2022.

