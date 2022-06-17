Georges River Libraries' Great Book Sale is back this year, with the popular event taking place at Hurstville Library over three days from Thursday, 23 June to Saturday, 25 June 2022.
Community members of all ages are invited to come along to the sale which includes thousands of children's books, graphic novels, adult fiction and non-fiction, magazines, CDs and DVDs.
Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Italian and Spanish language books will also be available, as well as books for learning English.
All items are pre-loved and have been taken out of the libraries' circulation.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Our Great Book Sale is a fantastic way to extend the life of our collection, while making way for new materials.
"Money raised from the sale will go towards funding new collections and creative programming for the community to enjoy at Georges River Libraries.
"There will be a wide range of items to discover and take home for as little as 20c. and all sale items will be available for purchase from Thursday 23 June, so it's first in, best dressed."
For more information on Georges River Libraries' Great Book Sale, visit: https://georgesriver.spydus.com
Event details:
When: Thursday 23 June 2022, 9.00am - 5.00pm
Friday 24 June 2022, 9.00am - 5.00pm
Saturday 25 June 2022, 10.00am - 4.00pm
Where: Hurstville Library, Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville
Payment: EFTPOS or cash will be accepted
