Sharks into top four

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 19 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:30pm
Star: Matt Moylan scores at Coffs Harbour.Picture NRL Images

Cronulla overcame a few mistakes and a gutsy Titans team to move into the top four with an 18-10 win at Coffs Harbour on Saturday to secure their ninth win of the season.

