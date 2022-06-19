Cronulla overcame a few mistakes and a gutsy Titans team to move into the top four with an 18-10 win at Coffs Harbour on Saturday to secure their ninth win of the season.
The upcoming representative round will see Siosifa Talakai and Nicho Hynes go into Origin II camp but the Cronulla side will also have at least four representatives on Pacific Test duty with Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora (New Zealand), Sione Katoa and Andrew Fifita ( Tonga) all playing next week.
Advertisement
New South Wales Coach Brad Fittler has made several changes to his squad for Game Two of the 2022 Ampol State of Origin series to be played at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26.
Cronulla powerhouse Siosifa Talakai has been named in the squad which includes teammate Nicho Hynes, who was 18th Man for Game One.
Talakai said it was a nice feeling being selected after not making the junior rep teams.
"Freddy gave me a call and asked me if I was ready." he said
"I was a bit torn at the time as my heart was on representing Tonga but I am a NSW player first.
"This year has been a rollercoaster with some ups and downs with some inconsistencies but I'm just grateful of the opportunities."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.