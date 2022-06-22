St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People
Photos

Peakhurst Lodge resident Norma Straney turns 103

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:51am, first published June 22 2022 - 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was party central at Peakhurst Lodge Nursing Home this month when its oldest resident, Norma Straney, turned 103.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.