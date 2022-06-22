It was party central at Peakhurst Lodge Nursing Home this month when its oldest resident, Norma Straney, turned 103.
Balloons, banners and a cake was the highlight of the day for the birthday girl on June 20.
One of her two grandsons, Daniel Ashworth, said his grandmother was showing no signs of slowing down.
"Not too many people get to that age and are pretty good at that age," he said. "While she's got a short term memory, she's coherent and her hearing isn't too bad at all."
That may have something to do with the fact that she was in quite tip-top physical form, thanks to her social activities, he said.
"For years she worked as an exercise instructor in physical culture," Mr Ashworth said. "She was teaching exercise classes and line dancing for senior citizens, including for the Oatley Senior Citizens Club. She always liked getting together with the girl for their physie club."
Mrs Straney lived most of her life in St George, and moved to the nursing home at age 98. Until then she lived independently in her home. She also generously supported charities.
"Her daughter, her own only child, passed away. She also had a great-grandson and great-granddaughter," Mr Ashworth said.
"She had a few health problems at 60 when you could have said she was 100 then but she was always very active and that stood her well."
