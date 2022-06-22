St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Woronora River Public School set for In the Spotlight Drama Festival 2022

By Eva Kolimar
In the spotlight: Woronora River Public School pupils are part of this year's drama festival, hosted by the Arts Unit.

Woronora River Public School pupils are preparing to present a their workshop piece 'Black Rock' at the In the Spotlight Drama festival in Campbelltown on August 8-9.

