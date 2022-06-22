Woronora River Public School pupils are preparing to present a their workshop piece 'Black Rock' at the In the Spotlight Drama festival in Campbelltown on August 8-9.
They have been practicing to produce a script from scratch with the help of their drama tutor, incorporating an acknowledgement to the traditional custodians to the land the Dharawal People.
Advertisement
While delving into the themes of their everyday lives, they will also aim to give a respectful nod to the natural flora and fauna in their surrounds.
The festival showcases the skills and talents of NSW public school students and teachers in creating and performing drama for students from preschool to year 12.
It is not only a showcase of school drama works, but a valuable platform for encouraging drama in schools. The festival demands of students a higher degree of focus, commitment and performance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.