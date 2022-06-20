Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River Council celebrates our diverse community this Refugee Week

This week is Refugee Week (19-25 June), an annual event where we as a community, celebrate the positive contributions made by refugees in Australian society.
Refugee Week coincides with World Refugee Day, held on June 20 by the United Nations to honour refugees around the world. The theme for this year is Healing, this allows everyone in the Georges River region a chance to hit the reset button and heal together as united community.
Here in the Georges River area, we are proud to be a Refugee Welcome Zone which means we are committed to engaging and supporting the local refugee community.
Over the years we've developed initiatives including a Schools Refugee Forum, launching a Welcome Scroll and community activities such as art workshops, exhibitions, short film screenings, a cruise around the Georges River and sports and writing competitions to encourage social connection with our multicultural locals.
I am proud that Council is partnering with Advance Diversity Services to provide a free Refugee Week Talk and Tour community event in recognition of Refugee Week at Hurstville Library on Thursday, 23 June 2022.
Locals will learn more about settlement services available to migrants and refugees and visitors will also get to explore the wide range of resources available to the community on the day. Morning tea will be provided, and all community members are invited to join in and celebrate our diverse and multicultural region.
Visit the Georges River Council website for more details and to book for the Refugee Week Talk and Tour.
