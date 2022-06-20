Another one or two tagged sharks have been detected in Cronulla waters within a week.
A tagged white shark was detected by the Cronulla listening station at 9.45am yesterday (June 20).
The exact location was not given - listening stations cover an area of about 500 metres.
About 30 minutes later, a 2.25 metre white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Blackwoods.
This could be the same shark detected by the listening station.
Last Tuesday, June 14, a 2.58 metre tiger shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline off Blackwoods beach.
It was believed to be the first reported incident since 15 SMART drumlines and the listening station were deployed between Greenhills and Oak Park in March this year.
The Department of Primary Industries operates the technology and issues alert via Twitter and an app.
The DPI says SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-In-Real Time) technology has proved to be the most effective tool for catching target sharks, minimising the catch of non-target animals, and maximising the survival of all animals caught on the gear.
"The state-of the art technology differs greatly from the operation of traditional drumlines as they are designed and operated under our trials to maximise the survival of sharks and other marine animals," the DPI says.
"They allow sharks to be tagged, relocated, and released alive."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
