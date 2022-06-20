Southern Sydney's biggest outdoor arts festival returns this Friday

Georges River Council's colourful urban arts festival in the heart of Kogarah is back this weekend, bigger and better than ever.
Un[contained] 2022 will take over Kogarah for three days from Friday, starting at Belgrave Street and spilling out onto Kogarah Town Square.
The event brings together sound, light, taste and colour, from large-scale installations to aerial performances, live and interactive art experiences to music, food and wine.
Georges River Council mayor, Nick Katris said this unique and immersive festival is one for everyone.
"I am so excited that Un[contained] is back this year following the huge success of last year's inaugural event," Councillor Katris said.
"Un[contained] unleashes art, artists and art experiences from the containment of a traditional gallery and sees it take over the streets, making it more exciting and accessible to our community."
WHEN: Friday 24, Saturday 25, Sunday 26 June
4.30pm - 10.30pm
WHERE: Belgrave Street, Kogarah
(between Kensington Street and Post Office Lane and including Kogarah Town Square).
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:
MACROCOSM by Joli Vision
A scalable interactive installation simulating the early universe, allowing forms to be shaped and strung together. Audiences are invited to push and play with their own intrinsic power, influencing and reshaping the fundamental interconnection of matter. Due to the generative nature of the piece, these interactions affect the formations long after the audience has left.
TRAVELLING DISCO by Office Feuerman
TRAVELLING DISCO will transform the existing urban streetscape of Kogarah CBD through light and reflection. A mirrored mosaic surface covers the interior walls of a shipping container, creating a disco-ball effect. Light bounces off these interactive surfaces, producing visible, sparkling light formations, while reflecting its surrounding environment. Dancing reflections, visual distortions and unique perspectives create a kaleidoscopic, inhabitable disco ball; a new sensory experience involving light and colour.
PLUS:
Augmented Reality experiences, live mural artists, aerial performances and LED dancers.
For the full program of Un[contained] 2022: georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/UnContained
