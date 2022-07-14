St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Updated: Sesame Street Circus's shire performances cancelled due to rain and soggy state of Miranda Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 9:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Updated

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.