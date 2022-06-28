Marvellous finishes in Sylvania

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
A feast for the senses, this brand-new, double-brick constructed home is a triumph of design and craftsmanship with a contemporary look that's all class. It delivers luxurious family living with five bedrooms, three separate living areas including a possible theatre conversion.
Immersed in natural light, it evokes grandeur with a huge front door and vaulted ceilings, set over open voids and fitted with large skylights.
The modern chef's kitchen is crafted from 60mm Caesarstone benchtops with a Calacatta finish and equipped with two ovens.
The main entertaining area flows to a poolside alfresco setting, with a barbecue kitchen.
Including an upstairs living room and a child-friendly garden, the layout provides four upstairs bedrooms, plus a downstairs bedroom suite for in-laws or guests.
Composed of premium materials featuring travertine outdoor areas, this home has zoned ducted air-conditioning and a gas fireplace. It provides secure entry to the spacious garage, plus an elegant forecourt area offering onsite parking for guests.
This north-east facing home is set in a prized street, just moments from schools, waterways, Southgate Shopping Centre, while only minutes' drive from Westfield Miranda and Cronulla's beaches.
