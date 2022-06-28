Elegance and style in Oyster Bay

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Experience ease of living in this beautiful single-level home with an effortless blend of elegance and a family-focused design.
The interior style displays high-end finishes and light-fused interiors throughout.
This spacious home is crafted for entertaining families, with an ideal layout for indoor/outdoor living.
With open-plan living and dining showcasing high-pitched ceilings, there are eight feature skylights, ethanol fireplace and glass french doors leading out to a wrap-around deck.
Enjoy the gourmet style kitchen with Miele appliances including induction cooktop and double ovens with suede finish benchtops.
Four over-sized bedrooms with the master having a double vanity ensuite. The sleek main bathroom features a free-standing bath while both bathrooms showcase natural stone and terrazzo tiling.
A north-east facing backyard and entertaining area showcase lush level lawns and magnesium swimming pool framed by landscaped tropical gardens.
On 890sqm (approx.) situated near reputable schools, Oyster Bay Shops, bus links and local cafés.
Modern internal laundry with plenty of storage and outdoor access. Other features include oak flooring, carport, ducted air-conditioning and downlights throughout.
Recently featured on the Lifestyle TV program 'Love it or list it'.
