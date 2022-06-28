Treasured waterfront in Connells Point

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Showcasing majestic views across Oatley Bay, this exquisite waterfront sanctuary has been crafted to embrace a breathtaking peninsular position. Equipped with private jetty, pontoon and boat slipway facilities all within the grounds.
Formal living spaces framed by water vistas are wrapped by an alfresco balcony and lush manicured gardens for idyllic entertaining.
The stylish gas kitchen appointed with Gaggenau and Miele appliances is a chef's delight and adjoins the casual living area with striking bayside outlooks.
Generous bedrooms include a lavish master with stunning outlook, walk-in robe and ensuite.
Luxurious bathrooms feature throughout the residence, the main containing a grand bathtub. Skylights illuminate the house and large walls of glass on two sides of the residence draw in a prized eastern aspect.
A private jetty, boat slipway and secure double lock-up garage complete this perfect package.
Surrounded by excellent amenities such as Poulton Park playing fields, the home is easily accessible to Southgate Shopping Centre Sylvania and Westfield Miranda.
It's moments to local village delights such as Cup and Cook Café, steps to the 953 bus to Hurstville train station, minutes to popular Connells Point Public School and Blakehurst High School.
