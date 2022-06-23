St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Our commitment to public art in the community

Updated June 23 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:09pm
The intersection of King Georges Road and Grosvenor Street, South Hurstville has had a vibrant facelift with a new public art mural, created by artist David Cragg in collaboration with Woniora Road School students.

Art can be a beautiful way to showcase Georges River's rich history and diverse communities through a creative lens.

