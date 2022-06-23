Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Our commitment to public art in the community

Art can be a beautiful way to showcase Georges River's rich history and diverse communities through a creative lens.
Recently, the intersection of King Georges Road and Grosvenor Street, South Hurstville had a vibrant facelift with a new public art mural, created by artist David Cragg in collaboration with Woniora Road School students.
Inspired by the local flora and fauna, the King Georges Road Mural project include a kookaburra, a wren and two tawny frogmouths and colours that symbolise the land and water within the Georges River area.
Public art is a key initiative for Georges River Council and we're committed to elevating our culturally rich community and collaborating with artists and organisations to foster creativity.
As part of our commitment, Georges River Council has implemented a Public Art Policy and the Create Georges River Cultural Strategy to invest in the beautification of public areas and landscapes through art within the community.
The Create Georges River Cultural Strategy is an aspirational document that sets out the foundations for creating places that embed culture within the life and fabric of our community.
I am proud to see the positive response from the community, welcoming public art as an everyday experience to capture the community's unique attributes, culture, people and heritage.
The next time you're out in the community, take note of all the different artwork and creative installations around the Georges River area.
Visit the Georges River Council website for more information our Public Art Policy and Create Georges River Strategy or for public art Expressions of Interest opportunities.
