St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire resident waited two weeks before realising he had a $100,000 winning Lotteries ticket

Updated June 23 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAhe winner said he'd delayed checking his ticket for two weeks, thinking it impossible he could be a 1st Prize winner.

A shire resident is looking forward to a life free from financial worries after winning $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.