Shire resident waited two weeks before realising he had a $100,000 winning Lotteries ticket

A shire resident is looking forward to a life free from financial worries after winning $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The winning entry was purchased at Heathcote Newsagency, 1347 Princes Highway, Heathcote.
The winner took home the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10584, drawn Monday, 6 June.
Confirming his life-enhancing win with an official from The Lott today, the winner said he'd delayed checking his ticket for two weeks, thinking it impossible he could be a 1st Prize winner.
"I play a few lotteries games every week because I know you've got to be in it to win it," he said.
"Even in my wildest dreams, I never actually expected that I would be a winner one day. It's an absolutely incredible feeling.
"It's going to provide me with some financial security and a bit of buffer moving forward, which is fantastic. It certainly is going to make my life a little bit easier."
The Heathcote Newsagency team said they're ecstatic to have sold a 1st Prize winning entry and wish their winner all the best in their future.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $11.33 million for draw 1578, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $16.53 million for draw 10598.
