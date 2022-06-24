Man charged after fatal crash at Peakhurst

A man has been charged following a fatal crash at Peakhurst last month.
At about 10.15am on May 3, emergency services responded to reports that a motorcycle hit a pedestrian on Belmore Road.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, at the scene before she was taken to St George Hospital, where she later died.
The motorcycle rider, a 61-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
Following inquiries, at about 10:50am on June 24, police attended a home on Ryan Avenue, Beverley Hills and issued a 61-year-old man a Court Attendance Notice for negligent driving occasioning death.
He is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on August 9.
