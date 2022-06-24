Bold and bright Australian landscapes on show at Hazelhurst

St George painter and printmaker Pamela Griffith will launch her new exhibition 'Art and Nature' at the Broadhurst Gallery, Hazelhurst Arts Centre on Sunday, June 26.
Ms Griffth has created works that celebrate Australia's flora, fauna and diverse eco-sytems.
The exhibition presents landscapes of southern Sydney and the Illawarra as well as a range of subject matter.
Ms Griffith has travelled Australia to observe living creatures in their natural habitat and works in a broad range of medium including drawing, watercolor, gouache, oil and acrylic works on canvas.
She established the Griffith Studio and Graphic Workshop at Bardwell Park in 1978 where she mentors and gives support to talented mid-career artists.
From her studio and workshop she has published more than 400 editions of her own etchings and lithographs and produced over 300 editions for other artists.
Ms Griffith has had more than 100 solo exhibitions throughout Australia and overseas and her work is in public and private collections throughout the world.
Pamela Griffith Art and Nature will be at the Broadhurst Gallery, Hazelhurst Arts Centre from 24 June to 5 July.
