Bold and bright Australian landscapes on show at Hazelhurst

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 24 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:39pm
St George painter and printmaker Pamela Griffith will launch her new exhibition 'Art and Nature' at the Broadhurst Gallery, Hazelhurst Arts Centre on Sunday, June 26.

