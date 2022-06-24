The Commonwealth Bank has defended its decision to close the Sutherland branch, saying transactions dropped 56 per cent over the five years leading up to COVID.
The bank has also said staff would not be laid off, but would be relocated to surrounding branches.
Notices were placed at the branch on June 17 advising customers the branch will close permanently on July 29. No explanation was given.
A statement by regional general manager Irene Rowlands has now been issued.
"We regularly review our branch locations across Australia to help us make informed decisions on where to open new branches, where to renovate or upgrade existing branches, and in some instances where to close branches," Ms Rowlands said.
"Following a recent review and in line with our lease expiry, we made the difficult decision to permanently close our Sutherland branch. This branch has had a 56 per cent drop in transactions over the five years before the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've redeployed the vast majority of staff from branches that have closed. Our people from Sutherland branch will be redeployed to surrounding branches. There are no job losses as a result of this decision.
"We recognise some senior customers prefer to do their banking face-to-face and this is one of the reasons why CBA is proud to maintain the largest branch network in the country. Each year, we invest around $50 million in our branch network, to upgrade and refurbish existing branches and open new branches where we see customer demand."
"We've ensured customers who prefer over-the-counter service still have access to this option. For Sutherland customers, we have nearby branches at Miranda, Sylvania, Engadine and Menai Marketplace. We've found 50 per cent of customers from Sutherland are already visiting these nearby branches."
"We understand this change may affect the way some of our customers' bank, and the team at Sutherland branch are available until Friday, 29 July 2022 to help customers find the solutions that best suit their needs."
"For customers who prefer face-to-face options, Australia Post's Bank@Post service is also available 500m down the road at Sutherland Post Shop for personal and business banking transactions. Last year we renewed this service until 2032, so customers can continue to make withdrawals and deposits including passbooks during normal business hours."
"Customers can also access their accounts 24 hours a day through NetBank or the CommBank App. We are also available for general banking enquiries, through our locally-based contact centres on 13 22 21, every day between 6am and 10pm."
The Leader reported in April this year another extended closure of the branch, from April 14-25, had created fears a permanent shutdown might not be too far off.
There were earlier extended closures for extended periods due to to COVID and over Christmas.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
