St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: There is a better way

Updated June 25 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah MP Chris Minns

The NSW Budget was handed down last week and the Parliament had an opportunity for a serious, constructive debate about our State's future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.