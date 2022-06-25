St George Matters with Chris Minns: There is a better way

After 12 years of Liberal and National Government, after four Liberal Premiers and four Liberal Treasurers, we are headed towards $182.2 billion in gross debt, our AAA credit rating is shredded, and interest repayments will grow at 24 per cent a year - every single year. By 2025-26, the NSW Liberals hope to saddle every single person in NSW with more than $21,500 each in debt, and interest repayments of more than $700 every year.