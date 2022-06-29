Students have welcomed a push by the NSW Government to overhaul and modernise the HSC, to give students a better chance at boosting post-school career opportunities.
Changes underway to shake-up the HSC curriculum and assessment include making way for more courses to contribute to a student's ATAR from 2025, trialling more exams online, and introducing a "learner's profile" to showcase a student's extra-curricular achievements holistically, not just their exam results.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the next phase of the "once in a generation curriculum reform" is updating what students learn in their final years at school.
It has been more than 50 years since the HSC was introduced and 25 years since the last major review.
"A lot has changed...We need to bring the HSC into the 21st Century and make sure senior students develop the skills and knowledge relevant for the jobs of today and the future," Ms Mitchell said.
"In today's economy we all need analytical, communication and collaboration skills to succeed, regardless of whether we are working as a retail manager, plumber, scientific researcher or politician. We must start valuing vocational and academic pathways equally, and recognise all students need the skills to thrive in modern workplaces."
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said an independent review of Vocational Educational and Training (VET) showed that current arrangements were a barrier to job-ready graduates.
"When young people complete VET subjects at school, they get real life skills that set them up for a brighter future when they leave the school gates," Mr Henskens.
"These changes will significantly expand the education and employment pathways available to young people who want to get skilled while still at school and then further their education at a registered training provider or one of our world class universities."
Senior students at De La Salle College Cronulla have reacted positively to the proposal, which teachers also say would "add a fuller picture of the whole person to the HSC."
College captain, Charlotte Fullerton, said having extra-curricular work formally recognised was an advantage. The Year 12 student teaches catechism to pupils at Burraneer Public School, organised the Vinnies Winter Sleepout and has volunteered at the Wayside Chapel.
"So many of us are involved in extra-curricular activities that demand time and commitment. It would be great to see that effort reflected in a HSC document that was more than just numbers," she said.
"At present we leave with a pile of certificates attesting to our involvement in everything from sports to charity work and volunteering. Unfortunately, in an age where anyone can produce a certificate for anything and have it look convincing, we need a recognition of extra curricular achievement that is verifiable. Putting this on a state issued document would address that need."
Debating captain and aspiring politican or lawyer, Nicolas Kalligiannis, agreed that the "learner's profile" detailing a student's non-academic efforts was a positive initiative.
"I think this idea would be advantageous for students seeking employment straight out of school as employers would have reliable information on the job seeker's profile," he said.
"However, it remains to be seen whether this would be accepted by universities across the board. At present it seems that a fraction of an ATAR point can make all the difference to admission. There is no real consistent approach as to how bonus points are awarded by tertiary institutions for admissions based on these other very worthy achievements."
College teacher, Byron Hurst, welcomed the reforms. "We spend a lot of time and energy on extra curricular activities that equip the kids with real life skills," he said.
"We also would like to see things such as debating, charitable fund and awareness raising activities, sporting representation and arts exhibitions and concerts reflected in a Learner Profile. It's one thing to have a certificate in a CV but it's a step up to have one's accomplishments reflected in an official state document."
