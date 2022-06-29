Cronulla's Marko Franovic wasn't expected to survive two years ago when fell critically ill with COVID-19 at the peak of the pandemic.
As Sutherland Hospital's first COVID-19 patient, Mr Franovic, 81, who was in a coma for 25 days and spent five weeks in ICU, miraculously pulled through.
He wanted to do something for the doctors who saved his life after his near-death experience.
"It was pretty bad," he said. "So I said, 'doctor, you saved my life. What can I do for you? And he said 'build this institution.' "
Mr Franovic generously donated one million dollars to the hospital, as a gesture of appreciation. He received a standing ovation as he presented his cheque at the hospital's fundraising gala on June 25.
It's the biggest single donation by an individual the hospital has ever had.
"It's to leave something for generations after us," Mr Franovic said.
The Croatian-born resident of the shire, fled communist Yugoslavia in 1961 to build a better life in Australia. Now his major donation means that many patients will benefit from support.
Funds raised from the gala will go towards a new research and education centre and expansion of the oncology day clinic, which treats thousands of cancer patients each year.
Respiratory physician, Andrew Ng, said patients like Mr Franovic, with their "strength of will" was an important factor in being able to recover.
Critical Care Director, Grant Bennett, who helped treat Mr Franovic when he was at his worse, said it was quite a miracle he made a full recovery.
"Our expectation was that he was unlikely to survive," Dr Bennett said. "His lungs and kidneys had failed."
"[This donation], it's a recognition. And all the the staff, doctors, nurses, physios, really appreciate it."
