Generous give-back to Sutherland Hospital's fundraising gala after close health call

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 29 2022 - 8:02pm
Grateful: Former patient of Sutherland Hospital, Marko Franovic, generously donated one million dollars as a gesture to thank doctors for saving his life after he contracted COVID-19.

Cronulla's Marko Franovic wasn't expected to survive two years ago when fell critically ill with COVID-19 at the peak of the pandemic.

