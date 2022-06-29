Engadine's Anabella Fairbairn is among the students in NSW who will benefit from financial support to expand their potential in rural education.
Investing in the next generation of bright young minds, the RAS Foundation (RASF) announced the recipients of its 2022 RAS Foundation Rural Scholarships.
Designed to financially support rural and regional students, studying at university, college or TAFE, the scholarships are aimed at students who are passionate about applying their knowledge and skills within regional communities.
A total of 69 students have been selected for this year's scholarship programs, with seven representing the Greater Sydney region.
Recipients will receive financial grants of $6000 for full-time study, or $3000 for part-time study, made possible with the assistance of generous donors.
Anabella, who studies agricultural production at Tocal College, hopes to work in the sheep industry.
Inspired by her family, she has been involved with the NSW Alpaca Youth Group and has been part of competitions and agricultural shows. Her scholarship was donated by Janie Forrest and Ian Davidson.
"My interest in a career on the land began when my grandparents purchased a farm near Mudgee," she said.
"Furthering my agricultural education will allow me to play a positive role in the industry and to contribute to the success of Australian agriculture."
RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, says the foundation is proud to support recipients in pursuing their dream careers.
"For many regional students, higher education requires them to move away from their homes and families, which can be both emotionally and financially difficult," Mrs Logan said.
"The rural scholarship program aims to make this transition easier by assisting with accommodation and education related costs and allowing students to concentrate on their studies without additional financial stress. This year's recipients have demonstrated a strong desire to give back to country NSW, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them achieve their goals."
