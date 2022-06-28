Bayside and Service NSW agree to continue partnership

Bayside Council will renew its ongoing partnership with Service NSW to provide a 'front door' to local businesses to access government information and services.
Council has worked in partnership with Service NSW for Business over the past two years.
Advertisement
Service NSW has asked for a formalisation of the partnership which the council has supported.
Council currently has an agreement in place with Service NSW to promote and provide access to NSW Government information and services to better assist business owners and to support the local economy.
"The support provided by Council to individuals and businesses to access these services has been invaluable, particularly during these challenging times," a council report said.
"A new agreement will replace the current standing agreement with Service NSW and is necessary to ensure the good governance and security of our constituents. The new clauses in this agreement ensure responsibility between the Council and Service NSW over our constituent's personal information and data."
Service NSW for Business provides free, personalised support to small business owners, to help them understand industry regulations, to guide them through transactions and to access support.
The services provided to business owners include:
. Business Concierges offering over-the-phone, email and face-to-face support and case management.
. An online Business Profile to make it faster and easier for business owners to transact with NSW Government.
. Guidance and support for small business owners impacted by natural disasters or emerging issues to access a range of Government stimulus, support and information.
. Online business information hubs including how-to guides to help business owners understand key tasks and the support available when starting and running a business in NSW.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.