Bayside and Service NSW agree to continue partnership

By Jim Gainsford
June 28 2022 - 5:00am
Bayside Council currently has an agreement in place with Service NSW to promote and provide access to NSW Government information and services to better assist business owners and to support the local economy.

Bayside Council will renew its ongoing partnership with Service NSW to provide a 'front door' to local businesses to access government information and services.

