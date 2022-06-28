A lifestyle by the water

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Immerse yourself in this peaceful and private street to deep waterfront parcel of land offering 180-degree panoramic views.
Surrounded by nature and water, this sanctuary offers the ultimate lifestyle and benefits from its own private waterfront area.
With an open plan design and stunning modern interiors this home is sure to impress. There are three bedrooms, two beautiful bathrooms with heated floors and a study. The main bedroom has a huge walk-through-wardrobe, an ensuite bathroom and sliding doors opening onto a private verandah.
The Caesarstone kitchen complete with breakfast bar, dishwasher and dormer window, opens directly onto the adjoining family room. The combined dining room and loungeroom with a stunning cathedral ceiling features a lovely gas fireplace and sliding doors opening to the large outdoor entertaining verandah.
Other features include polished floorboards throughout, reverse cycle ducted air-conditioning on the top level of the home and gas floor heating on the bottom level. There is an enormous storage / cellar room downstairs, a lock up garage and carport plus off-street parking.
For the boating enthusiast the water facilities include a jetty, brick boathouse, slipway and electric winch. The large level grassed waterfront area offers absolutely breathtaking views.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
