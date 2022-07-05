Bonanza at the beach at Bundeena

House of the Week
Bed 7 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Commanding an unsurpassed ocean vista out to the headlands, Cronulla and the iconic city skyline, this custom-designed residence impresses.
With seven generous bedrooms and multiple living and dining spaces across two levels, the sheer size of the property entices families.
The versatile floor plan can be split into two self-contained apartments with the potential to be leased separately for an investment opportunity.
Enjoying a due north aspect, this masterpiece has 180-degree views over Cronulla and boat harbour plus direct access to Jibbon Beach.
This oceanfront entertainer is on 1309sqm (approx.), and is immersed in tropical gardens.
Enjoy the glass mosaic heated infinity-edge pool and spa surrounded by travertine tiles - the perfect spot for entertaining.
Features include a sandstone front fence, large private front yard, a three-car garage with storage and workshop plus a driveway that can fit over six cars. Feel safe with CCTV cameras, pool/garden lights and a phone-operated security sliding gate.
With beaches, coastal walks and The Royal National Park immersing the property, it is minutes from village cafes, shops and the Bundeena ferry wharf. This truly is the ultimate beachfront paradise.
