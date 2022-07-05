Home for a lucky family at Bundeena

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Positioned within one of the districts most highly sought bayside enclaves, this beautifully maintained and impressive family home offers much.
Blessed with an abundance of space for the modern family, it is located on a generous 1,707sqm with street frontage of over 47m.
With complete privacy and seamless indoor and outdoor living and entertaining areas, this home also boasts a sparkling in-ground swimming pool surrounded by a lush and tranquil backdrop.
There are endless opportunities for home owners and developers (STCA).
The formal and informal living spaces flow seamlessly to an outdoor entertaining while the gourmet stone kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
Be impressed by the generous sized bedrooms each with built-in robes while the master bedroom has a private ensuite and walk-in robe.
A complete bathroom includes a separate toilet plus floor bath.
Other features of the home include a covered alfresco entertaining area, private manicured lawns and gardens, oversized undercover parking, workshop and plenty of off-street parking.
Close proximity to waterways and all local conveniences so would suit home owners, investors, builders and developers alike.
