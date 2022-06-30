St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside's $6 million Multi-Sport Grant windfall

June 30 2022 - 10:00pm
Funding windfall: Bayside Council plans to upgrade Barton Park, Banksia to cater for a variety of active and passive recreational activities including organised sport, as well as protecting the wetland areas along Cooks River and Muddy Creek.

The State Government had approved a $5 million Multi- Sports Community Grant for Barton Park, as well as a further $1 million for the upgrade of the Scarborough Park Tennis Courts.

