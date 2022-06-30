Bayside's $6 million Multi-Sport Grant windfall

The State Government had approved a $5 million Multi- Sports Community Grant for Barton Park, as well as a further $1 million for the upgrade of the Scarborough Park Tennis Courts.
The funding boost will help fund Bayside Council's plans to build a first-class sporting and recreational hub at Barton Park.
"A $6 million gift is a big win for our community," Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"Our vision for Barton Park is to make it a place for everyone, particularly for the growing
populations around Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek. It will be inclusive for all ages and all levels of activity from morning walks to bird watching, or from cycling to playing organized sports and places for families to enjoy quality time together.
"This multi-sport grants must be used to develop the more active areas and these grants will make this possible for work to begin at both Barton Park and the Scarborough Park Court Upgrade," she said.
The Barton Park Recreational Precinct project will deliver Zone 1 and 2 of the Barton Park
Masterplan.
The project will provide premium sporting fields, open space for passive and active
recreation, an accessible sharepath along Muddy Creek and a new children's playground, for the growing populations of Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek.
The Active Centre, known as Zone 1 or the former St George Sporting Fields and Stadium will be the beneficiary of the Government's $5 million Multi Sport Community Grant.
The former stadium will be replaced, and the area transformed into the main activity hub.
It will include new natural turf sporting fields, a new state of the art 450 seat stadium, two multi-us courts suitable for basketball, futsal and handball, four tennis courts, new amenities, improved road access and parking.
Councillor Curry said the new sporting and recreational hub would form the heart of the Barton Park transformation which includes Open Space area and the new sharepath along Muddy Creek.
Bayside Council will invest $30 million over the next 2 years transforming and improving the
Parkland
The $1 million grant will be used to upgrade the six existing courts in Scarborough Park.
The make-over due for completion in 2023 will see the courts resurfaced and new energy efficient lighting installed.
"In keeping with the grant, the new surfaces will ensure the courts can be used for more than just tennis and that the facilities are easily accessible for everyone," Councillor Curry said.
"The grants don't cover the whole cost of the projects, but the infusion of funds certainly takes the pressure off and allows work to get under way," she said.
