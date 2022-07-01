St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside secures $30 million in extra grants, thanks to COVID

July 1 2022 - 10:00pm
In the bag: Key projects delivered by Bayside so far thanks to an additional $30 million in grants includes the two-day Streets Alive Festival on Bay Street in Brighton-Le-Sands in May. Picture: John Veage

Securing $30 million in State and Federal Government Grants over the past two years has meant Bayside Council has been able to deliver 50 additional projects for its community.

