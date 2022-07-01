Bayside secures $30 million in extra grants, thanks to COVID

Securing $30 million in State and Federal Government Grants over the past two years has meant Bayside Council has been able to deliver 50 additional projects for its community.
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said the $30 million was on top of the normal annual grants received by councils for projects such Road to Recovery and Blackspot funding.
"Our success over the past two years has really been due to the COVID pandemic," she said.
"Both State and Federal Governments have been making more funds available to help keep the economy going, and Council Staff have had more time to research grants and prepare comprehensive submissions.
"It's a win, win and Council is truly appreciative of the additional funds which have, and continues to enable us, to deliver projects and events that might never have happened or taken severa budget cycles to get on the list," she said.
Some of the key projects delivered so far include the two-day Streets Alive Festival on Bay Street in Brighton-Le-Sands, as well as road safety improvements, playground upgrades and renewals, sporting facility upgrades and a new bridge.
The $30 million total includes the most recent announcement that Bayside had been successful in receiving a State Government Multi Sports Community Facility Grant for $6 million.
From this grant $5 million will go towards the Barton Park Project and $1 million will complete the Scarborough Tennis Court upgrade.
"Financial pressures are being experienced right across the community and Council is not immune to experiencing those financial pressures, which makes this achievement even more significant, as this additional funding will allow us to deliver much needed community assets, which will be truly valued by our community," Councillor Curry said.
