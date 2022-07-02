Three popular Catholic high schools in Sutherland Shire could be transformed, under a plan by Sydney Catholic Schools to expand cohorts to better suit the educational needs of families in the area.
De La Salle Senior College Cronulla, De La Salle College Caringbah and Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Burraneer would be changed-up to reflect more "thriving" Catholic secondary schooling.
The vision is to give families the choice of single-sex and co-educational pathways, supported by a strong parish connection.
Co-educational college, De La Salle Cronulla, accepts only year 11-12 but it is being considered to cater for year 7 onwards under the proposal.
De La Salle Caringbah, an all boys' 7-10 school, would include senior years (11-12). OLMC, an all girls' school, would make the same move.
The plan is being slated as a contemporary shift by Sydney Catholic Schools, which states it is dedicated to providing excellence and affordability in Catholic education for families in the eastern part of the shire.
Sydney Catholic Schools conducted market research in 2019, about about the provision of Catholic education in its Sutherland Shire Network and surrounding area.
Parents, staff, students at nine Catholic primary schools and six Catholic secondary schools, were asked about Catholic education in the area and what changes they would like to see. Also taken into consideration, were the views of parishioners at nine parishes and parents of infants children.
Through online surveys, school staff workshops, parish drop-in sessions and two focus groups, almost 500 surveys were completed.
Survey respondents said the most important factor in choosing a school for their children was quality education, followed by Catholic values, school culture and reputation, and academic outcomes. Affordability, facilities and resources were among the barriers faced by families in choosing a school, they said.
In what could be the biggest shake-up, most people surveyed said they preferred a co-educational school. Research revealed the least desirable model was a separate 11-12 school.
Respondents highly valued extra-curricular offerings including performing arts and sports, followed by STEM learning, social justice experiences, academic/gifted opportunities, community partnerships and languages.
Site options that incorporated student capacity and facilities were investigated in 2021.
Master plans will be shared with the community and Sydney Catholic Schools will seek the perspectives of parents, students, staff and parish, plus approval by the Sydney Catholic Schools Board.
Its vision is to have the proposal implemented in 2023.
A Sydney Catholic Schools' spokeswoman said Sydney Catholic Schools was in the process of considering the educational offerings in the eastern reaches of the shire and is currently inviting community feedback on a draft plan, including potential school models.
"The feedback we receive will be invaluable in shaping the offerings of our secondary colleges, providing choice and ultimately meeting the needs of the families in our community, now and in the future," she said.
