St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Exclusive

Sydney Catholic Schools' expansion plan seeks community feedback

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 2 2022 - 4:55am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Educational vision: A plan to grow the Catholic secondary school community in parts of Sutherland Shire aims to give families greater choice of high school education. Picture: John Veage

Three popular Catholic high schools in Sutherland Shire could be transformed, under a plan by Sydney Catholic Schools to expand cohorts to better suit the educational needs of families in the area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.