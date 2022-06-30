Sydney could see more than 300 mm of rain fall across the next few days, potentially making it the wettest July on record in its first week.
The first day of the month should see up to 20mm of rain with a cooler temperature top of 16 degrees. Rain is predicted to become heavier during the afternoon and evening.
Advertisement
Drivers are urged to take care on the roads as major disruptions are expected across the train network on Friday, with some services reduced by up to 75 per cent during peak periods.
Impacts caused by industrial action include significant delays, cancellations and changed stops. Commuters are encouraged to allow extra travel time.
Heavier falls are expected on the weekend, with up to 66 mm of rain expected on Saturday, and up to 90 mm on Sunday.
As strong and consistent rainfall is looking very likely for several days, there may be minor flooding of the Woronora River, as water storages are near capacity.
There is also a strong wind warning for Sydney's coast and enclosed waters on Saturday.
The forecast shows the wet will continue well into mid-next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.