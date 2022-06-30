St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sydney set for days of rain

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 30 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soggy start to the month: The rain returns as Sydney cops a drenching on July 1. Heavy falls are expected across the weekend. Picture: Chris Lane

Sydney could see more than 300 mm of rain fall across the next few days, potentially making it the wettest July on record in its first week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.