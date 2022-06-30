St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River to deliver first budget surplus since council amalagation

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:06am
Georges River Council will be delivering a Budget Operating Surplus for the 2022/23 financial year of $1.237 million - the first time since the council was elected in 2017.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

