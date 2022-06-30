Georges River to deliver first budget surplus since council amalagation

Georges River Council will be delivering a Budget Operating Surplus for the 2022/23 financial year of $1.237 million - the first time since the council was elected in 2017.
The 2022/23 Operational Plan including the budget was adopted at the June 27 meeting of council subject to a number of amendments.
The Operational Plan was presented by Georges River Council finance and governance committee chairperson, Councillor Elise Borg.
"Council received an astonishing 70 submissions during this years exhibition period, up from just six submissions last year," Ms Borg said.
"This level of engagement to an operational and delivery plan budget shows us the community is engaged and wants to have a say on the future direction of Council.
"And I'm pleased to say, Council has listened to the community. '
The following items be reduced or deferred in the 2022/2023 budget:
Community Grants Program - budget reduced by $45,000 to $436,00
Meet Your Ward Councillor Days - format be revised and budget of $32,000 deferred
Staff Leadership Program - budget reduced by $20,000 to $80,000
Cashless Payments Customer Experience Centres - budget of $50,000 deferred.
River Run Staff Conference - budget of $200,000 deferred.
Analysis of risk along ethane pipeline - budget of $35,000 deferred.
No change to the Councillor salary for the 2022/2023 Financial Year.
The following items be included in the 2022/2023 budget:
Increase Council's contribution to the Georges River Council Combined Committee(GRCCC) - $20,000.
Councillor superannuation contributions from 1 July 2022 at 10.5 per cent - $50,000.
3 Staff Grant Days - $600,000.
Significant Tree Register - $40,000 ($20,000 to be funded by Resilience Fund grant).
Councillor Discretionary Ward Fund - $45,000.
Population Data Analysis and Forecast Report - $70,000.
Playing field lighting upgrades - $90,000.
Finalise the Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan - $60,000.
Masterplan Traffic Studies - $100,000.
The amendments will see the 2022/2023 Budget Operating Surplus reduced from $1.9m to $1.237m
Councillor Borg thanked the council staff who have reviewed all the community feedback and provided responses to all 70 submissions which informed Councillors in their decision-making.
"We received many submissions about the lack of action for the planning and building of a third aquatic facility in the LGA," Cr Borg said.
"I'm pleased to say that the the Operational Plan now includes a strategy to 'Progress construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA' with specific actions that Council will deliver by June 2023 including:
1. Select a suitable site for construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
2. Seek funding to progress construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
3. Undertake feasibility study for construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA
"In addition, there were many submissions where the community voiced their concerns on the future of the Council's branch libraries at Oatley, Penshurst and South Hurstville, worried that Council would close these important community facilities down," Cr Borg said.
"Instead of the action item in the operational plan being to assess these libraries for their suitability and community use, Council will now assess the best use cases for programs and community usage at these libraries so they best cater to the needs of the community into the future.
"Looking to the environment, developing a significant tree register has been on Council's wish list for a few years now, but hasn't quite made its way into being an action or a funded item.
"We've prioritised the significant tree register so this year it will be funded and it is specifically outlined as an action that Council will deliver by June 2023.
"Council will be delivering a Budget Operating Surplus this year, the first time since the council was elected in 2017.
"There have been some tough decisions made to achieve this result with many items missing out on funding this year, and Council officers will vigorously pursue State and Federal grants to deliver as many of these projects as possible."
