St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gabbies Sewing Angels to the rescue

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:00am
It's a wrap: Volunteers of Gabbies Sewing Angels including Patricia Will (second from right) load up the latest shipment of 10 bags of their hand-made clothes and blankets to send to flood-impacted families in Lismore. Picture: John Veage

It's been a busy time for the volunteers of Gabbies Sewing Angels.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

