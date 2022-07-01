Gabbies Sewing Angels to the rescue

It's been a busy time for the volunteers of Gabbies Sewing Angels.
Gabbies members gather at the St Gabriel's church hall at Bexley on Thursdays for a sewing bee.
They make all types of children's and adults' clothes to be distributed to charities in Australia and overseas.
The clothing is made from fabric donated by companies and individuals.
This week the volunteers completed a particularly important task, sending 10 bags full of clothing, hand-knitted tops, wraps, blankets and bed linen to food affected families in the Lismore district.
This was their second delivery bound for Lismore. A month ago they sent 12 bags.
"The need is still there," said Gabbies' organiser, Patricia Will.
Gabbies was founded by Patricia, 86, just over 20 years ago.
Every Christmas the volunteers make about 8,000 garments to various charities and organisations.
They have supplied garments to people in need in Syria, Timor Leste, Fiji and the Philippines.
They have also made garments for bushfire victims and Aborignal settlements in the Northern Territory.
Gabbies has about 40 members, both men and women, aged from 42 to 90 and welcomes people from all ages and religions.
"We have 14 cultures in our group. It's beautiful to see the interaction between the cultures, " Patricia said.
"We have a fully equipped workshop with 24 sewing machines, 12 overlockers and two cutting tables which have all been donated. Some of our members have been pattern makers, couturiers or professional sewers.
"Others have never sewn before and we offer to teach them. There is always work to do.
"The volunteers get more out of it than those who receive the goods," Patricia said.
"We always need extra hands.
"I've just had a call from someone to help Ukraine refugees. Apparently there are 2000 of them here. There's always a need."
Anyone interested in joining Gabbies Sewing Angels can contact Patricia on 0421 771 868.
