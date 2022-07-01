Riverwood Community Centre farewells Hang Trinh

The Riverwood Community Centre held a farewell gathering this week for Hang Trinh, the centre' Social Support Group Team Leader for Age and Disability Departments for more than 15 years.
The farewell gathering celebrated the legacy of her hard work and dedication she leaves behind.
Hang Trinh came to Australia in 1990. She had escaped Vietnam by boat and came from a refugee camp as a refugee.
She went on to study at TAFE part-time and completed her course in Community Welfare.
Hang Trinh started to work in Aged services in 1997 then at Riverwood Community Centre since 2008 as a team leader in multicultural groups.
She has dedicated her time and hard work to help people in the community.
"I feel very sad to leave the Riverwood Community Centre, especially the Vietnamese, Chinese group and clients," Hang Trinh said.
"I love my job and worked from all my heart to support the community."
The chairman of Riverwood Community Centre Karl Saleh said, "Hang, you will always be remembered for your great service to our community. We will miss you".
