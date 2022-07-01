St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Riverwood Community Centre farewells Hang Trinh

Updated July 1 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legacy of hard work: Hang Trinh (centre) with Riverwood Community Centre chairman Karl Saleh and Pauline Gallagher, with the community members

The Riverwood Community Centre held a farewell gathering this week for Hang Trinh, the centre' Social Support Group Team Leader for Age and Disability Departments for more than 15 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.