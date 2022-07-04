The Sharks proved they really do love the water after both the NRL team and the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team had wins in the atrocious weather conditions over the weekend.
The women's team have now qualified for the competition finals with a thrilling 11-10 victory over the Central Coast Roosters.
Advertisement
Needing a win to ensure a spot in the four-team playoffs, or a draw with other results falling their way, a Maddie Studdon field goal with two minutes left on the clock, propelled the Sharks into the finals series and a clash with the second-placed Mounties side to to be played at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.
The NRL Sharks emerged 18-6 winners over the Bulldogs in a match also played through heavy rain at CommBank Stadium on Saturday afternoon to make it three wins straight.
Tries from wingers Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa early in each half did much of the damage for the Sharks, before Briton Nikora got over to seal victory.
The kicking of halfback Nicho Hynes, on a wet surface, was key to Cronulla building pressure on the Bulldogs who were reduced to a two-man bench through the second half.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he was really happy with the result, that came from an extremely tough game.
"Obviously it's going to be difficult to be clinical with everything today in those conditions, it just kept getting harder and harder and slower and slower.
"I thought even though we conceded a try right on halftime, I was still really happy with our goal line defence there. The Bulldogs really turned up physically, you could see that was evident right from the start."
It now gets tough for the Sharks who face a short turnaround before hosting the Melbourne Storm at home on Thursday night, with Craig Bellamy's side sure to be fired up after going down to Manly last week.
Melbourne have a seven-day turnaround to get things right before they take on the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium. The Storm will be without the likes of Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi and Harry Grant through Origin commitments against a Sharks side who may only be without Siosifa Talakai.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.