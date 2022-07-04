High swells and winds prove challenging in major sea rescue operation

UPDATED
Three tugs boats have arrived to assist in pulling a large vessel that malfunctioned, back out to sea.
There is no cargo on board the 170-metre boat.
Port Authority of NSW is managing the incident in the extreme sea conditions. Incident Controller, Chief Operating Officer at Port Authority of NSW Captain John Finch said the operation involved three tugs coordinating a towing operation to move the vessel into safe deeper waters out to sea.
"The priority is getting this vessel and its crew into safer waters and away from land and the potential of grounding," Captain Finch said.
"We have eight metre swells and 30 knot winds, so the conditions are really difficult for the teams working on the water to move this vessel out," Mr Finch said.
"All tugs have now arrived and connected to the ship so the operation has commenced to raise its anchors and move this ship safely out to sea in a slow and controlled manner.
"The conditions make the towage operation quite difficult. In eight metre swell the vessel is going to be rising and falling and rolling. That's going to put a lot of stress on the equipment and the tug lines.
"Central to this operation is the safety of the ship's crew and the frontline responders and our thoughts are with those onboard and out on the water.
"The aim at this point is to get the vessel out well off the coast tonight before the weather deteriorates further.
"The next few hours are critical. I want to thank the incredible response already from so many agencies to undertake an operation of this magnitude, giving us the best possible chance of success."
EARLIER
A sea rescue operation is underway off the coast of the Royal National Park, but rough weather conditions are making it difficult for emergency services to reach a large stranded vessel.
A co-ordinated operation utilising Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), Marine Area Command, and officers from Sutherland Police Area Command and Wollongong Police District are responding to reports a commercial vessel had encountered mechanical issues about two nautical miles off-shore.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said two helicopters were earlier deployed to rescue 21 crew onboard.
Two vessels attached to Port Kembla and Botany Bay Marine Area Command are on site assisting.
At a press conference on Monday morning, a police spokesman said the Portland Bay Hong Kong registered vessel departed Wollongong on Monday morning at about 7.30am.
NSW Police was notified that the vessel had lost power and was drifting towards the cliffs, off Wattamolla.
The vessel is now double anchored and a tug boat is assisting in putting the bow of the vessel out to sea, which will reduce chance of it being further pushed towards the cliffs. Another tug boat that has the capacity to pull it further out is due to arrive within three hours.
There was thought of airlifting some crew members off the vessel but the Australian Maritime Safety Authority indicated that it was unsafe to so, and delayed the rescue mission.
