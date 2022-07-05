St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Wild winds hit Rockdale

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SES volunteers have responded to 74 requests for assistance in St George in the past 24 hours, with around 23 of them occurring since midnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.