Wild winds hit Rockdale

SES volunteers have responded to 74 requests for assistance in St George in the past 24 hours, with around 23 of them occurring since midnight.
The majority of jobs are storm- related including leaking roofs, fallen trees, sandbag requests.
High winds blew out the second floor facade of a commercial building at the corner of Lister Avenue and the Princes Highway, Rockdale early this morning.
Bayside Council outdoor teams have been working since 2am to assist in the clean up operation and traffic control is still in place with minor disruptions to traffic.
Bayside Council's swimming enclosures are closed until further notice due to the extreme weather.
Large swells are currently impacting all tidal pools on the Botany Bay foreshore. This will continue throughout today (Tuesday 5 July) and into tomorrow.
Council contractors,Sea Dragon Diving Co. have inspected the enclosures for damage caused by the weather.
A large amount of storm debris is accumulating on the beaches and in the netting, with rain forecast for the entire week.
The Bayside SES Unit Weather station has recorded 159.26mm of rain since midnight.
"The bad news is we are expecting twice as much tomorrow," the SES united posted on Facebook today.
"As you would expect our volunteers are doing their best to help the community by working through the long list of jobs we have.
"You can help us as well by only calling for assistance for damage that you can't safely fix yourself."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
