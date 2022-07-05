St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River puts synthetic sporting fields under the spotlight

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The impact of synthetic sports fields on the local environment is to be investigated by Georges River Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.