Georges River puts synthetic sporting fields under the spotlight

The impact of synthetic sports fields on the local environment is to be investigated by Georges River Council.
A Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Peter Mahoney at the June 27 council meeting called for the investigation into the impacts crumb rubber, used as the infill for synthetic fields, and artificial grass in the form of microplastics spreading into the environment surrounding synthetic playing fields.
Advertisement
A recent survey by members of the Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OF) at Poulton Park's two synthetic playing fields found significant quantities of microplastics and crumb rubber infill are spreading into the environment.
The survey was conducted by members of OFF under the supervision of Dr Scott Wilson, chief scientist at the Earthwatch Institute Australia.
Soil samples taken from the environment indicated more than 1,000,000 pieces of crumb rubber infill (1-2mm in size) and synthetic grass were present in the survey area of 400 square-metres.
"Many OFF members were dismayed at the lack of prevention measures to minimise the movement of crumb rubber infill and pieces of synthetic grass from the synthetic playing field into the adjoining environment," OFF vice-president Adrian Polhill told the council.
"The Smart Guide to Synthetic Sports Surfaces by Martin Sheppard, Technical Consultant to FFA, Football NSW, NRL, Rugby Australia, AFL NSW/ACT states approximately 0.8-3.0 tonnes of crumb rubber infill is needed to top up a synthetic playing field each year," he said
"This loss of infill migrates to the surrounding areas, drains and waterways."
Dr Wilson told the council that research shows the washing off of microplastics from synthetic fields has become an issue in the Georges River LGA.
"Once microplastic gets into the waterways it is so small that it is prone to be ingested by a whole range of organisms both marine and freshwater rlife." he said.
The council unanimously agreed to the investigation on the impacts arising from synthetic plain fields.
This will include investigation of measures to prevent the spreading of crumb rubber and micro plastics.
The council will also take note of the findings of the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer who is in the process of compiling a report (due mid-2022) on the use of synthetic turf in public open spaces.
Deputy mayor, Kathryn Landsberry, who seconded Cr Mahoney's Notice of Motion, said synthetic fields have served a purpose but obviously the technology is not meeting expected environmental standards.
"We have had unprecedented rain this season which means most of the football season was a washout. Clubs that didn't have access to synthetic fields were disadvantaged," she said.
"Synthetic fields, if they are done well, can solve the problem when there is huge demand for open space. Our residents deserve the opportunity to use our open space as often as they possibly can. Synthetic fields have helped that by providing a surface that can be used even when we do have a lot of rain.
"The report Cr Mahoney has called for will find out what industry best practice is. There's a trial at Tempe with cork which could be more environmentally sound than rubber. Sand might be an option but we have to find a balance that addresses the needs of our sporting communities.
"There's been a lot of concern at Bayside because they have eight synthetic fields and the worst outcome is the government directs them to rip them out. That would be a retrograde step.
"I think you would find that most players would prefer natural turf but they also want to get game time. Synthetic fields can fill that gap."
Advertisement
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.