Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Flaunting a classic gabled facade and a well maintained finish inside and out, this spacious double brick home offers an outstanding family base in a sought-after lifestyle locale.
Designed with effortless living in mind, it presents complete with high ornate ceilings and easy-care floors, formal and informal lounges to enjoy plus a versatile office or sunroom - perfect for the remote worker.
The functional single-storey layout includes three bedrooms, with lots of space available to add a wardrobe to the main bedroom if you wish.
A super-sized original bathroom features cute retro tiling, a tub plus a shower.
It has a modern gas kitchen with breakfast bar, ample storage and linked dining area.
The fully fenced backyard is tailor-made for entertaining with a charming paved patio that captures a private northerly aspect and a sun-drenched child-friendly lawn.
The home is set on a level 488sqm block with 15m frontage. There is superb scope for renovation/extension (STCA) to explore at leisure.
A triumph of comfort and convenience, this quality property claims a blue-ribbon address just a stroll away from Carlton train station and Kogarah CBD and close to Kogarah shopping centre, hospital and beaches.
The home has been beautifully maintained throughout the years and is ready for its next chapter.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
